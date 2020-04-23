FLORENCE, S.C. — Over 11% of the Florence County workforce has sought unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 shutdowns were implemented.
In Florence County, 1,866 people filed initial claims for the week ending April 18, according to date released by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. This is a decrease from the 2,168 people who filed initial claims for the week ending April 11. An additional 1,685 people filed initial claims for the week ending April 4, 1,257 people who filed during the week ending March 28, and the 553 people who filed initial claims during the week ending March 21. Combined with the 2,084 people who filed initial claims before March 12, 7,529 people have filed initial unemployment claims since the beginning of March. If all of these claims are approved by the department, Florence County would have an unemployment rate of 14.24%. As of March 12, Florence County had an unemployment rate of 3.09%. This would represent a 361.28% increase to the county's unemployment rate.
Florence County has had 176 positive tests for COVID-19, according to data reported Wednesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In Darlington County, an additional 755 people filed initial claims during the week ending April 11. This is a decrease from the 1,084 people who filed during the week ending on April 11. They join 1,685 people who have filed for initial unemployment benefits since the shutdowns began: 849 people during the week of March 29-April 4, 646 people during the week of March 22-28 and 190 people for March 15-21. Combined with the 1,014 people who filed for unemployment benefits before March 12, 4,538 people have claimed unemployment in Darlington County since March 1. If all were approved, Darlington would have an unemployment rate of 14.87% as compared to 3.32% for the month of March. This would represent a 347.54% increase to the county's unemployment rate.
Darlington County has had 85 positive tests for COVID-19 tests, according to data from Wednesday afternoon.
Marion County would, if all of the claims filed by county residents are approved, have a 16.43% unemployment rate, an increase of 272.4%, which includes 576 people filing initial claims before March 12, 125 people during the week ending March 21, 262 people during the week ending March 28, 356 people during the week ending April 4, 453 people during the week ending April 11 and 373 people during the week ending April 18. On March 12, Marion County had an unemployment rate of 4.41%.
Marion County has had 22 positive cases of COVID-19.
In Williamsburg County, 411 more initial claims for unemployment were filed during the week ending April 18. Combined with the 341 filing during the week ending April 11, 317 people filing initial claims during the week ending April 4, 259 people filing during the week ending March 28, 67 people filing during the week ending March 21 and 587 people filing in February, and assuming all of these claims are approved, Williamsburg County would now have an employment rate of 15.89%. As of March 12, Williamsburg County had an an unemployment rate of 4.71%. This would represent a 137.65% increase in the county's unemployment rate.
Williamsburg County has had 27 positive cases of COVID-19.
In Dillon County, 309 more initial claims were filed during the week ending April 18. Combined with the 371 people filing during the week ending April 11, 237 people filing initial claims during the week ending April 4, 132 during the week ending March 28, 64 during the week ending March 21 and 539 people who filed claims in February, Dillon County would have an unemployment rate of 12.46%. As of March 12, Dillon County had an unemployment rate of 4.06%. This would represent a 206.5% increase in the county's unemployment rate.
Dillon County has had 23 positive cases of COVID-19.
If all claims were approved by the department, Marlboro County would have an unemployment rate of 19.49%, an increase of 310.14%, including 368 people filing during the week ending April 18, 382 people filing for initial benefits during the week ending April 11, another 382 during the week ending April 4, 195 during the week ending March 28, 50 during the week ending March 21 and 435 people who filed in February. In February, Marlboro County had an unemployment rate of 4.71%.
Marlboro County has had 22 positive cases of COVID-19.
Overall, over 11% of the Pee Dee's workforce have filed initial unemployment claims since the COVID-19 shutdowns were implemented.
A total of 16,507 people from the six-county Pee Dee region have filed claims since March 15, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. The number of people filing initial claims includes 4,082 filing between April 12 and April 18, 4,799 people who filed between April 5 and April 11, 3,826 people who filed between March 29 and April 4, 2,751 people who filed claims between March 22 and March 28 and 1,049 people who filed claims between March 15 and March 21.
As of March 12, the Pee Dee had a workforce of 146,178.
Combined with 5,244 people who filed for initial benefits before March 12, the Pee Dee would have a 14.88% unemployment rate, assuming all claims were approved. This is an increase of 314.78% over the March 12 unemployment rate of 3.59%.
The number of initial claims filed does not reflect those people receiving ongoing benefits from the Department of Employment and Workforce. Workers who are furloughed but still get some kind of payment or benefit from their employer will be eligible for unemployment benefits, according to an executive order signed two weeks ago by South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
The increases in the Pee Dee unemployment rate are less than the state average. Since March 15, 341,730 people have filed unemployment claims in the state. That includes 73,116 people filing initial claims during the week of April 18, 87,686 people filing during the week ending April 11, 85,000 people who filed for unemployment for the one week ending April 4, a 31% increase from the week before. If all of these claims are approved, this would raise the state’s unemployment rate from 2.45% to 16.71%, an increase of 583.02%.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that 4,761 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.
Horry County, adjacent to the Pee Dee, has seen an unemployment rate increase of 684.35% since March 15, assuming that all of the claims are approved. From April 12 to April 18, 7,867 people filed for initial benefits and from April 5 to April 11, 7,930 people filed for initial unemployment benefits. From March 29 to April 4, 10,098 people filed for initial unemployment benefits in Horry County on top of 9,672 people filing during March 22-28, and 5,258 people during March 15-21. If all of these claims were approved, Horry’s unemployment rate would increase from 4.18% as of March 12 to 31.55%.
The Department of Employment and Workforce said it has had to quadruple the number of call center workers needed to process claims, and it has paid more than $114 million during the past week.
Nationally, 4.4 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week, meaning that since the shutdowns began, 26 million people say they have lost jobs as a result of the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Worldometers.info indicates that 866,148 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.