Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED THROUGH 8 PM... GUSTY WINDS ASSOCIATED WITH A WAKE LOW WILL AFFECT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA THIS EVENING. WIND GUSTS OF 25-35 MPH ARE LIKELY IN THE AFFECTED AREA. THIS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED WIND DAMAGE INCLUDING DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES.