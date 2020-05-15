FLORENCE, S.C. — The shutdowns imposed to prevent a surge of COVID-19 patients at hospitals have claimed their first casualty in downtown Florence.
The Downtown Development Corporation, a nonprofit agency working with the city to revitalize the downtown area, announced Friday that L.Mae Boutique and its sister store, Wild Mabel Clothing Company, would be closing the store at 111-B W. Evans St, The store opened on Nov. 24, 2017. The store's final day will be Monday and the operations of the store will consolidated to two locations in Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island and L.Mae's online business.
"We enjoyed being a part of the Florence downtown community," the business said in a Facebook post. "We look forward to seeing what the future holds for the downtown area as well as L.Mae Boutique's brands. Thank you so much for your love."
Hannah Davis, director of the Downtown Development Corporation, emphasized that although the closing was related to the COVID-19 shutdowns and more businesses could potentially close, the city's downtown is continuing to move forward.
The Florence L.Mae store is particularly vulnerable to the trend of shoppers using the internet rather than visiting a brick-and-mortar business, a trend that has been exacerbated by the shutdowns.
Amazon, a leading online retailer, has seen a dramatic stock price increase since the shutdowns were initiated. Meanwhile, conventional brick-and-mortar retailers like J.C. Penney have seen a drop in their stock prices.
L.Mae's demographic target is 18-25-year-old women, a group that shops online more than the average customer. Indeed, L.Mae maintains a thriving online business in addition to the brick and mortar locations in Myrtle Beach and Pawleys Island.
The coastal locations are less vulnerable to the trend of more online shopping because both are in areas with higher concentrations of tourists. Once restrictions are lifted, these areas will have a higher amount of foot traffic and more people wanting to shop in the store.
Davis added that her office had received several phone calls from businesses looking to move into the downtown area and that there were tons of support systems — including federal funds — available for businesses in the city's downtown as they work to weather the economic storm brought on by the shutdowns.
The latest data available from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that 68.19% of the state's 10,378 hospital beds are in use including 443, or 4.27% of the total, being occupied by COVID-19 confirmed patients. Meanwhile, up to 16.69% of Florence County's workforce has filed initial claims for unemployment since March 15.
