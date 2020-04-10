COLUMBIA, S.C. — An additional 11 cases of coronavirus in Florence County and one more death were reported Friday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Florence County now has had 64 residents who have tested positive for the virus and six of whom have died from it.
The death was one of five more announced Friday by DHEC, which also announced 274 new cases in the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 3,065, and those who have died to 72.
The additional deaths occurred in three middle-aged individuals with underlying health conditions who were residents of Florence, Berkley and Greenville counties. There were two deaths that occurred in elderly patients with underlying health conditions who were residents of Greenville County.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).
One county (Saluda) lost a case from its total counts as the individual was determined during case investigations to be a resident of another county.
In the rest of the Pee Dee, Darlington County has 33 cases, Chesterfield County has 22 cases, Williamsburg County has 15 cases, Marlboro County has 11 cases, Dillon and Marion counties each have five while one Marion County resident has died from the virus.
Based on DHEC estimates, Florence County could have as many as 457 cases, Darlington County 236, Chesterfield County 157, Williamsburg County 197 ,Marlboro County 79, and Dillon and Marion counties 36 cases each.
Beyond the Pee Dee, Clarendon County has 80 cases and three deaths, Horry County has 124 cases and seven deaths, Georgetown County has 28 cases and one death, Kershaw County has 177 cases and three deaths, Charleston County has 328 cases and one death and Richland County has 452 cases and 10 deaths.
As of Thursday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 9,489 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,125 were positive and 8,364 were negative. A total of 28,183 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state.
DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current time frame for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Friday morning, 5,545 hospital beds were available and 6,173 were utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.