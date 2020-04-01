COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina continues to climb, as does the number of deaths attributed to the virus.
Four more people have died, which makes the total now 26. An additional 210 cases have been reported, raising the number of South Carolinians who have tested positive for the virus to 1,293, according to figures from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Charleston, Greenville, Richland and Kershaw counties continue to have the highest number of reported cases while Hampton, McCormick and Cherokee counties have no reported cases.
Florence County leads the Pee Dee with 21 cases and three deaths. Darlington County follows with 11 cases and then Chesterfield County with nine cases.
Marion County reports two cases and one death while Marlboro County reports two cases and Dillon County one case.
Georgetown County reports 14 cases while Horry County reports 42 cases and three deaths.
A total of 5,033 tests have come back negative for the virus.
