COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The death toll from COVID-19 continues to climb both in the Pee Dee and in South Carolina.
As of Thursday afternoon 31 deaths from the virus had been reported, up from 26 deaths Wednesday. The total number of reported cases also climbed by 261 to 1,554.
Florence County now reports 26 people have tested positive for the virus and five of those have died. That appears to be the highest death toll of the state's counties.
The highest number of reported cases of the virus are in Charleston County which is reporting 231 cases with one death followed by Richland County with 200 cases and three deaths. Greenville County reports 154 cases with one death, Beaufort County reports 130 cases and two deaths and Kershaw County reports 129 cases and two deaths.
All of South Carolina's counties are now reporting at least one case of the virus.
Rounding out the Pee Dee is Darlington County with 15 cases, Chesterfield County with 10 cases, Marlboro County with three cases, Marion County with two cases and one death Dillon County with one case.
