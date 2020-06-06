COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of fresh cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continue to climb statewide with almost 1,000 cases in the last two days.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Saturday announced 512 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths — 44 of the cases and two of the deaths were in the Pee Dee. Florence County recorded its 40th death of a COVID-19 patient.
In the last two days the state has recorded 959 new COVID-19 cases.
Saturday's new cases bring the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 13,916 and those who have died to 545.
Six of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Horry (2), Florence (1), Lexington (1), Chesterfield (1), and Cherokee (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenwood County.
The number of new cases by county: Aiken (1), Abbeville (2), Anderson (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (6), Calhoun (1), Charleston (39), Cherokee (17), Chester (4), Chesterfield (8), Clarendon (2) Colleton (5), Darlington (9), Dillon (8), Dorchester (9), Fairfield (7), Florence (8), Georgetown (1), Greenville (80), Greenwood (12), Hampton (2), Horry (33), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (12), Laurens (7), Lee (1), Lexington (47), Marion (5), Marlboro (4), Newberry (6), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (4), Richland (57), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (42), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (2), York (13).
As of June 5, a total of 241,088 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
Currently, there are 118 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
There also are 168 permanent testing locations at health care facilities throughout the state. These testing sites can be found at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
The total number of individuals tested Friday statewide was 5,536 and the percent positive was 9.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
Friday, there were 3,055 inpatient hospital beds available and 7,337 in use, a 70.60% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,337 inpatient beds used, 482 were occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19. The CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network that hospitals use for reporting their daily bed occupancy experienced a system error Saturday that was unresolved at the time of Saturday's data release and web update.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.