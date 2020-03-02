FLORENCE, S.C. — A motion to dismiss the claims of a former police officer against the city of Florence has been denied by a South Carolina Circuit Court judge.
The motion to dismiss the lawsuit of Adam Raynor was denied by Judge William H. Seals on Feb. 7 after coming before the court on Feb. 3.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Raynor by Columbia attorney Ryan K. Hicks on Oct. 29, 2019.
Raynor alleges the termination related to an Oct. 2, 2016, incident in which he responded in reference to a wanted subject. The subject was reportedly located by a loss prevention employee.
The lawsuit does not specify the place of the incident.
Before making contact with the wanted subject, Raynor allegedly reviewed LAWTRAK and discovered the wanted subject had several warrants and could be violent.
Raynor then allegedly contacted the subject and asked to go outside.
"While trying to effectuate an arrest of the subject, Plaintiff [Raynor] identified what appeared to be a knife in the subject's back pocket at which time the subject pulled away," the lawsuit continues. "Plaintiff believed the situation was about to turn into a physical altercation. Ultimately, Plaintiff deployed [h]is taser in order to subdue the subject."
The incident was recorded on a body camera worn by Raynor.
After the incident, Raynor allegedly prepared an incident report, recalling the events in the heat of the moment. He allegedly prepared this incident report at the hospital where the subject was transferred for precautionary measures.
Raynor then allegedly prepared a supplement to his incident report after reviewing the body cam footage.
"Plaintiff's supplement only included minor clarifications of what happened," Raynor alleged in the lawsuit.
At the end of October, Raynor met with Captain David McClure regarding the Oct. 2 incident.
"In pertinent part, McClure purportedly perceived there to be inconsistencies between Plaintiff's Incident Report(s) and his body cam footage," the lawsuit continues. "During his meeting with McClure, it is undisputed that Plaintiff remained consistent in his recollection. ..."
Days later, on Nov. 4, Raynor was "abruptly terminated" from his position for policy violations including the violation of a special order regarding the use of a taser and a general order regarding truthfulness.
Raynor then filed a grievance that was heard on or about Nov. 22, 2016. The termination was upheld by City Manager Drew Griffin, but Raynor was allowed to tender a letter of resignation on or about Nov. 29, 2016.
The city also is alleged to have notified the state criminal justice academy that Raynor had been terminated from his employment and that the termination involved misconduct. After Raynor's resignation, the city updated the criminal justice academy to include the resignation and that it involved misconduct.
Raynor's law enforcement certification was then revoked pending a hearing.
The hearing was held nearly three years later on May 3, 2019 according to the lawsuit.
Records of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council's meeting on June 19, 2019 indicate that the hearing officer felt the city did not meet its burden of proof for an allegation of misconduct and recommended that Raynor's certification be reinstated and his record expunged.
The lawsuit was then filed on Oct. 29.
Raynor sued the city for negligence, alleging the city breached a duty to Raynor and the public to fully and completely investigate the matter by failing to take into account that the body camera footage does not capture the incident as seen through Raynor's eyes.
It is also alleged that when combined with the incident reports that Raynor was reasonable in his belief of imminent danger.
"Defendant was further negligent in failing to properly advise the media and public at-large of such findings," the lawsuit alleges.
Raynor also sued the city for tortious interference with a contractual relationship alleging that the city's notification of his change in employment status interfered with his ability to gain employment with another law enforcement agency.
He also sued the city for negligent misrepresentation alleging that the city misrepresented that he could not be represented by a lawyer during his Nov. 22, 2016, grievance hearing.
Raynor also sued the city for promissory estoppel and a violation of due process related to the lack of a lawyer at the grievence hearing.
The city was served with the lawsuit on Nov. 6, 2019.
Griffin responded to an emailed question by WPDE, saying that the city's tort liability carrier would handle the suit and that it's the city's practice not to comment on any lawsuits.
In lieu of filing an answer, the city filed a motion to dismiss on Dec. 28 arguing that Raynor's claims of negligence, tortious interference with a contractual relationship, negligent misrepresentation and violation of due process were barred by the statute of limitations set out in the state's tort claims act.
The city argued that the promissory estoppel claim fails because Raynor was an at-will employee.
The city also argued that the tortious interference claim failed because state law mandates reporting a change in employment status to the criminal justice academy and training council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.