COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of $22 million bonds issued by Florence County will be used to identify and purchase potential industrial properties in the county.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. provided the information Wednesday afternoon about the issuance of up $22 million in general obligation bonds for economic development projects as specified by Ordinance No. 18-2019/20. He spoke at the 2020 Florence County Legislative Day luncheon Wednesday afternoon at the Palmetto Club in Columbia.
The ordinance was approved by the council on third and final reading on Feb. 20. The ordinance does not specify the projects beyond saying that the bonds will be used for the purchase of unspecified real property (land), buildings and other infrastructure.
Dorriety said Wednesday that the county council was committed to economic development and was planning to use the bonds to identify and purchase potential industrial property so that it would available when a company looking at the county "came calling."
It's possible that the county has already started to purchase property suited for economic development.
County property tax records indicate that the county recently purchased property located diagonally across East W. Lee Flowers Road from the location of a K.J.'s warehouse.
The purchase cost $867,000 and was completed on Jan. 24.
Already, the land on that property is being cleared of trees.
The property is identified on the Northeatern Strategic Alliance website as property in the Scranton Industrial Park. The alliance's 2019 annual report also describes the property as one of the highest properties identified by a third party for economic development.
Dorriety also provided an update about the county parking deck to be located between the County Complex building and the magistrate's offices, saying that it would take approximately 14 months to build and $14 million in funding.
He said the front of the County Complex facing North Irby Street would also receive a facelift.
Dorriety also spoke about the recent announcement of Niagara Bottling LLC to locate a production facility in Florence County. That facility will mean an investment of $70 million and the creation of 70 new jobs to start.
He also emphasized the county's ability to continue economic development was dependent on partnerships including with the city of Florence — particularly regarding water infrastructure — the Florence County Economic Development Partnership, and Pee Dee Electric Cooperative.
Also speaking at the luncheon was Barbara L. Melvin, chief operating officer of the South Carolina Ports Authority.
She spoke very briefly about the growth of Inland Port Dillon. Melvin said the inland port moved 30,000 units of cargo last year and the ports authority expected to port to move 40,000 units in 2020.
Melvin also provided an update about the ongoing construction and development
State Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. was scheduled to speak at the luncheon but did not attend because he was attending a Finance Committee meeting related to the future of state-owned Santee Cooper.
