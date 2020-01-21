FLORENCE, S.C. — Staff members at Florence One Schools serve as liaisons and support personnel in ensuring that Help 4 Kids Florence’s mission of filling the weekend hunger gap is carried through at the school level.
Childhood Hunger Awareness Week is a good time to hear from some of these, such as Melanie Sprenger, a counselor at Carver Elementary School.
“Help 4 Kids is a blessing to many of our children,” she said. “The bags they receive on Friday are important to them and meet their food need for over the weekend.
“The students look forward to receiving the bags each week. I am very thankful to Help 4 Kids for providing outreach to our community by providing for our children.”
Shawn F. Hoehn is a counselor at Delmae Elementary School.
“Delmae Elementary loves Help 4 Kids!” he said. “Our students who receive the food bags look forward to Fridays and being able to pick up their bags. The students’ smiles tell the story!
“We are so thankful for this program and for all the students who are benefiting from the generosity of Help 4 Kids. We know that childhood hunger is a big problem and Help 4 Kids is fighting the battle.”
Hoehn says the Delmae family fully supports Help 4 Kids Florence.
“We will be participating in the Vienna sausage food drive during Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Jan. 19 to Jan. 26,” he said. “Please join us in helping out this great cause!”
Wendy Frazier is the principal at Dewey L. Carter Elementary School.
“Help 4 Kids is a wonderful opportunity to meet the food needs of many of our students at our school,” she said. “A large number of our students are in need of extra food during the weekend, and Help 4 Kids provides snacks and other nutritional items to fulfill their needs.
“You would be surprised at the number of students who come looking for their bags each Friday without being reminded to do so. This is a testament to the importance of this program, and we are extremely thankful to be a part of this organization.”
Two anonymous students chimed in with testimonials.
“I am 9 years old,” one student said. “I just finished third grade. Each week when I receive my snack bag, I feel good because I don’t really have that much food at home. I like to share with my family because they don’t really have that much food.”
Another student attended Summer Reading Camp.
“I am a third-grader,” the student said. “Every Thursday I receive a snack bag. When I receive my bag I feel great! Thank you.”
