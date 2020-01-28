OLANTA, S.C. -- The victim of a Friday night crash on US 301 outside of Olanta has been identified as a Dillon man.
Jimmy Levon Brown, Jr, 32, died in a 9:45 p.m. crash when his north-bound Ford Fusion ran off the right side of the road and into the back of a legally parked commercial vehicle, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The crash remains under investigation, Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.