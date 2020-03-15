FLORENCE, S.C. – Spring break for Francis Marion University students will be extended for two days before classes resume on March 25 – online.
"This extension addresses two concerns. It provides additional time for faculty to develop course materials, and it allows residential students who choose to return home sufficient time to move textbooks, computers, and other items out of the dorms," FMU President Dr. Fred Carter said Sunday afternoon in an email to faculty. "This is especially important for those who may be traveling during spring break.
"Online instruction/remote learning will begin at 8:30 on Wednesday, March 25th and continue until April 10th when we’ll reassess the viability of resuming on-campus courses."
To facilitate the short-notice transfer of instruction online, the university will assemble a group of instructors experienced in online learning to assist those less experienced, and a pool of $50,000 will be made available to help with the purchase of new or additional online material.
"I understand that this represents substantial change and seems overwhelming," Carter wrote in his email. "Just remember that almost all South Carolina universities and colleges, public and private, will move in this direction over the next two weeks.
"Some are attempting to change the mode of instruction over a weekend. We are fortunate that we have nine days to resolve problems and implement it a bit more deliberately. Of course, I am fortunate that I have a faculty and staff that handles adversity and change well — always has, always will.
"None of this is to say that there won’t be problems and mistakes. It is too large an undertaking for that not to occur. Moreover, everything here may be evolving continually over the next few weeks depending upon the COVID-19 situation. Let’s just be patient and supportive of one another.
"On a very positive note, our five students studying in Europe will be coming home on Monday and Tuesday. Dr. Mark Blackwell has worked ceaselessly to arrange their return. Their families and I owe him an enormous debt of gratitude for navigating through international protocols, changing presidential edicts, travel rebooking frustrations and changing medical screening procedures."
During the transition to online education, the residence halls and dining facilities will continue to operate, although more restrictive rules regarding non-student visitors and other matters to protect the health and well-being of residents might be enacted.
A number of campus events scheduled for the next month will be eliminated or postponed.
While the university is shut down, there will be contractors equipped with special sanitizing and disinfecting equipment on campus to clean corridors and common areas supplemented by additional contractual custodial services for the next few weeks, according to the email.
