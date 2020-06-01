COLUMBIA, S.C. – With six additional deaths announced Monday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state now has had 500 deaths from the coronavirus.
DHEC announced 297 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including 20 in Florence County. This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 12,148, including 675 in Florence County.
All six deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Colleton (2), Fairfield (2), Horry (1), and Lexington (1) counties.
The number of new cases by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (9), Allendale (1), Anderson (2), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (4), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (1), Charleston (19), Cherokee (4), Chester (3), Chesterfield (4), Colleton (3), Darlington (4), Dillon (1), Dorchester (5), Fairfield (4), Florence (20), Georgetown (3), Greenville (73), Greenwood (5), Hampton (1), Horry (22), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (5), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (13), Marion (2), Marlboro (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (12), Pickens (6), Richland (13), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (2), York (10)
As of Sunday, a total of 210,826 tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As part of our ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state, DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics that bring testing to these communities. Currently, there are 104 mobile testing events scheduled through July 2 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19mobileclinics.
Upcoming DHEC free mobile testing events for Tuesday include 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hannah-Pamlico Elementary/Middle School, 2131 S. Pamplico Highway, Pamplico, SC 29583, in partnership with McLeod Health.
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 3,845 and the percent positive was 7.7%. When the percent positive is low, it might indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Monday morning, 3,760 inpatient hospital beds were available and 6,610 were in use, which is a 63.74% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,610 inpatient beds currently used, 450 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
