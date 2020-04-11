FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence soon could be saving nearly $500,000 over the next 10 years because of the coronavirus.
On the agenda for Monday's meeting of the Florence City Council is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-12, which would authorize the issuance of $15.5 million in waterworks and sewage system revenue bonds. According to the memorandum sent to the council, the proceeds from the issuance of these bonds would be used to pay off the outstanding balance of three state revolving-fund loans from 2003, 2009 and 2013.
The loans have an average interest rate of 2.28%. The bonds could be issued at an interest rate of 1.6%, which would save $450,000 net present value over the 10-year life of the bonds. The bonds would be issued on May 15 and would mature on April 1, 2031. They would be backed by expected revenues from the city's water and sewer systems.
The Federal Reserve system announced on March 16 that it would cut interest rates to zero in order to stimulate the economy through the difficulties caused by the shutdowns associated with the coronavirus.
When the interest rates are lowered by the Federal Reserve, banks that deposit their money at the Federal Reserve are less likely to make those deposits, leaving more money for them to loan to other banks and consumers who then spend it, thus, spurring economic growth based on consumption.
The city council also is expected to act on the first reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning property located at 305 Pamplico Highway, an emergency ordinance providing emergency procedures for public meetings in the city and resolutions declaring April Fair Housing Month in the city and adopting the city's community block grant budget for the next fiscal year.
The city announced Wednesday that the seven council members will attend the meeting via Zoom teleconferencing.
The meeting will be streamed through YouTube. The meeting can be accessed through the city’s website, cityofflorence.com. From the home page, under the drop down menu for “City Council,” click on “Web Broadcast.”
At its previous meeting on March 17, the city council met in the council chambers, but the chairs in the room were arranged to promote social distancing as much as possible. Since that time, the restrictions on the number of people allowed to meet in one place have grown more stringent, necessitating the virtual meeting. The council approved an emergency resolution to allow it to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and conducted a budget work session on March 17 at the meeting.
The city council meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
