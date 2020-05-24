COLUMBIA, S.C. – The number of coronavirus cases in South Carolina has topped 10,000, and the number of cases in Florence County has topped 600.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 209 new cases Sunday and 10 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 10,096 and those who have died to 435.
With 16 new cases reported Sunday, Florence County now has had 603 cases.
Nine deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1), Greenville (2), Kershaw (1), Lexington (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (1) and Williamsburg (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual from Greenville County.
Williamsburg County now has had 11 deaths. That ranks 13th out of 46 counties and matches the number of deaths in Charleston County.
The number of new cases by county:
Aiken (5), Anderson (1), Beaufort (5), Charleston (9), Cherokee (2), Chester (5), Chesterfield (2), Clarendon (4), Colleton (5), Darlington (2), Dorchester (5), Florence (16), Georgetown (4), Greenville (54), Hampton (2), Horry (6), Jasper (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), Lee (4), Lexington (6), Marion (1), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (4), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (6), Richland (14), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (21), Sumter (2), Williamsburg (5) and York (6).
As of Saturday, a total of 168,908 total tests have been conducted in the state (by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs). DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Sunday morning, 3,609 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,560 are in use, which is a 64.51% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,560 inpatient beds currently used, 461 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
