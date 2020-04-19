COLUMBIA, S.C. – Of the 136 new coronavirus cases that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Sunday, 22 were from Florence County.
That represents 16% of the state's total for the day. In other words, almost 1 in 6 of the new cases Sunday were from Florence County.
This also was nearly a 15 percent one-day increase in the total in Florence County, which now has 150 confirmed cases.
South Carolina’s total grew to 4,377, but only one additional death was reported Sunday, bringing the overall toll to 120.
The death occurred in a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Jasper County.
Florence County’s death toll held at eight.
The number of new cases reported Sunday by county:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (2), Anderson (2), Beaufort (6), Berkeley (8), Charleston (5), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Darlington (6), Dillon (3), Dorchester (4), Edgefield (1), Florence (22), Georgetown (1), Greenville (5), Greenwood (2), Horry (9), Kershaw (2), Lancaster (6), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (3), Marion (2), Marlboro (3), Orangeburg (2),Pickens (1), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (2), Williamsburg (1), York (1)
In the Pee Dee beyond Florence County, Darlington County has 65 cases, Chesterfield County has 36 cases, Marlboro County has 28 cases, Williamsburg County has 21 cases, Dillon County has 20 cases and Marion County has 15 cases and has reported one death from the virus.
As of April Sunday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 12,080 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 1,489 were positive and 10,591 were negative. A total of 40,480 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24 to 48 hours.
As of Sunday morning, 5,356 hospital beds were available and 5,971 were utilized, which is a 52.7% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
