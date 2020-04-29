FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Regional Airport received word at the beginning of the week from the FAA that it would be one of nearly 100 air traffic control towers expected to reduce the hours of operation because of the dramatic reduction in air traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The temporary reduction in operational hours is part of the FAA’s ‘Staffing to Traffic’ initiative, which has evaluated each of the country’s FAA towers to determine how the dramatic decrease in air traffic since the pandemic reached the U.S. is impacting demand on FAA resources,” according to the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) website https://nbaa.org.
Connie Anderson, executive director of the Florence Regional Airport, said the only difference that will be seen at the Florence airport is a change in hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. She said it won’t really have any effect on the airport because at this time the last (commercial) flight comes in each day before 5 p.m.
The reduced hours and the new hours of operation will continue to maintain the integrity of the National Airspace System, the website says.
“Making these adjustments allows for continued safe operations throughout the National Airspace System while minimizing health risks to our workforce,” the FAA said in a statement.
The total operational traffic count in the U.S. has declined approximately 65 percent since the pandemic started, according to the NBAA website.
Anderson said there has definitely been a decrease in air traffic at the Florence Regional Airport since the coronavirus outbreak. She said at the beginning of the year the airport was averaging three (commercial) flights incoming a day and that was temporary. It had been averaging four flights a day. Now, Anderson said, “some days we don’t have any, some days one, some two.”
Anderson said she is thankful they are still seeing activity.
Precision Air Inc. employee Paul Hardwick who works at the Florence Regional Airport, said they provide fueling, plane maintenance and other services. He said where they normally see two or three planes come in a day now it is down to one or two a week. They have about six people working each day, he said. He said the mechanics are not working, but he is part time and working more than ever.
Anderson said they are a small staff and no one has been laid off.
“All are essential,” she said. “We are social distancing and following guidelines.”
Rene Josey, a private pilot and member of the Pee Dee Regional Airport Authority, said, “It is not something we wanted to see happen, but I can understand why it happened.”
He said commercial flights have been significantly reduced with the coronavirus. He said with the reduction of flights the planes are flying within the 8 to 5 window now.
He said air traffic controllers help keep people aware of others in their air space and keep them apart. He said most pilots can see other planes without having to rely on controllers.
“It is good to have an extra set of eyes,” Josey said.
“As a private pilot, I might try more of my recreational flying while they are there,” Josey said.
Josey said he learned to fly 30 years ago and quit for 27 years.
“I just started back last June,” Josey said. “I’ve owned my own plane for six weeks.” He said he owns it with partners.
Josey said hopefully flights will ramp up soon and the FAA will ramp up at the same time.
Private pilot Robby Hill, a user of the Florence Regional Airport, weighed in on the announcement Tuesday by phone. Hill, owner of HillSouth in Florence, said, “I think it makes sense as we see a decrease in air traffic.”
He said pilots are trying to follow orders, too, and are staying home. Hill said he and his employees are working from home.
“The FAA always has backup plans for others to step up outside these hours,” Hill said.
“Every pilot is taught to use non-towered airports,” he said.
Hill said there are two in the area at Hartsville and Darlington.
“What it will affect is when flying in marginal weather or low visibility,” Hill said.
Pilots will need to coordinate their trip with a tower further away, he said.
“I really want to stress it is something to monitor in the long term,” Hill said.
He said in the long term it might be more difficult to market the Florence airport under these conditions.
Hill said one thing the Florence airport has going for it is that it does a lot of training.
“It is a hotbed of training for pilots all over the area,” Hill said.
Hill said he learned to fly at the Florence airport.
“NBAA thanks the FAA for working with us on this initiative to ensure that any temporary reduction in operational hours at air traffic control towers will have minimal or no impact on flight operations,” said Heidi Williams, NBAA director of air traffic services and infrastructure, on the NBAA website. “NBAA will continue to work with the FAA to monitor air traffic demand and the ongoing operational impact, as well as to provide updates to members as they are available.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.