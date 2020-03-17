FLORENCE, S.C. – All special events and festivals scheduled to take place in downtown public plazas and on public roadways are canceled or postponed until May 15, 2020, the city of Florence announced Tuesday.
Canceled or postponed special events include:
• Eastern SC Mustang Club Regional Car Show (postponed to August, 2020).
• Florence Wine and Food Festival (postponed to June, 2020).
• Florence After Five (April Event canceled).
• Victors Music in Courtyard (April Event postponed)
• Habitat for Humanity Cinco de Mayo (postponed to late May, 2020)
