FLORENCE, S.C. – Cooks for Christ will sponsor a chicken bog benefit for 3-year-old Mason Parrott Jr. of Florence on March 5 at the West Florence Fire Station on Pine Needles Road in Florence.
Mason, the son of Mason Parrott Sr. and Ashley Parrott, was born with a rare genetic brain disease called X-linked Adrenoleukodystrophy.
The most devastating form of ALD appears in childhood, generally between the ages of 4 and 10. Normal, healthy boys suddenly begin to regress.
At first, they simply show behavioral problems, such as withdrawal or difficulty concentrating. Gradually, as the disease ravages their brain, their symptoms grow worse, including blindness and deafness, seizures, loss of muscle control and progressive dementia.
This relentless downward spiral leads either to death or permanent disability, usually within 2 to 5 years from diagnosis.
The movie “Lorenzo’s Oil” was based on this disease.
Mason Jr. has numerous appointments at MUSC in Charleston throughout the year. He is closely monitored by a team of neurologists, endocrinologists, dieticians, genetic specialists and a bone marrow specialist.
He has had three MRIs to date that have revealed an area of concern within his brain, but as of now there has been no progression of the disease. Mason and his parents will travel to Boston Children's Hospital in the near future to meet with a team of neurological specialists in order to determine the best route of treatment for him.
One option of treatment includes Lorenzo’s Oil, which costs $1,000 for an 80-day supply. Lorenzo’s Oil is not FDA approved and is not covered under any insurance plan.
Mason Jr. has shown signs of having a speech issue. He is being monitored by a speech therapist, as this could be ALD related.
He has two sisters, Jasmine and Briley. Mason and his family are members of Southside Baptist Church in Florence. The family covets your prayers.
Cooks for Christ is raising the money to assist the family.
For Mason’s benefit, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Drive-through lanes will be open and a bake sale will be held all day.
Plates are $8 each. Lunch and dinner can be delivered for orders of seven or more plates.
To schedule a delivery, complete a delivery form and fax or email according to instructions provided on the form. The menu consists of chicken bog, green beans, slaw and bread.
To donate, make checks payable to “Mason C. Parrott Jr. Medical Fund.”
For more information, contact Ashley Young Parrott at 843-339-0158, Mason Parrott Sr. at 843-617-7342 or Beverly McKee at 843-229-0348.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.