FLORENCE, S.C. -- One of Florence's main intersections will be closed overnight next week for so that a new water line can be put in place.
Starting Feb. 10 Irby Street from Evans Street north to the Florence County Judicial Center will be closed from 7 p.m.-7 a.m. while construction crews install the line.
Detour signs will be put in place during the construction.
During the day metal plates will be placed in the road over the construction so traffic can travel the area.
Construction is expected to take a week.
