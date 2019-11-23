FLORENCE, S.C. — Six hundred students, three rounds, hundreds of words and hours of studying came down to 12 letters at Florence School District 1’s districtwide Spelling Bee Saturday morning.
All was quiet in the packed Delmae Elementary School cafeteria as the word caller announced the final word assignment to Cailin Foxworth, a third-grader at McLaurin Elementary.
Listening intently, the 9-year-old showed no signs of nerves or uncertainty.
“S-U-B-S-C-R-I-P-T-I-O-N,” she recited confidently as cheers erupted from her family, friends and classmates in the audience.
“I was pretty nervous,” Cailin said. “I knew the word, but I wanted to make sure I didn’t mess up. I wanted to make sure I got it right.”
Living up to her school’s mantra of “pawsitively the best,” Cailin clinched top honors in the final round of the district’s annual spelling competition after several rounds of words. Runner-up was Abby Gainey, a fourth-grader at McLaurin. Fourth-grader Allison Case of Greenwood Elementary took third place.
Each of the girls received an individual trophy and prize. McLaurin Principal Debbie Cribb joined in celebrating with her students and also was given a trophy to be displayed at her school, along with the competition plaque to which Cailin’s name will be added.
Cailin’s mom, Jennifer Foxworth, said she is extremely proud of Cailin’s performance in the spelling bee and all of her accomplishments in and outside school.
“She loves to read, and she loves words,” Jennifer Foxworth said. “She was Matilda in the Florence Little Theatre’s production and this was more nerve-racking for me than that was, because with this, you don’t know what’s coming next. I think the theater experience helped her so she was calm, but I definitely had mommy nerves. We’re just so proud of her.”
The spelling bee got its start in 2005 when Sam Fryer, a school-based therapist now at South Florence High, approached the district with the idea.
“I was at Greenwood at the time, and the first year, we did it with just Greenwood and Delmae,” Fryer said. “But the idea was always to do something districtwide for the whole community. There was such an emphasis on sports so we thought, why not do something different to bring the community together that’s not sports-related?”
The spelling bee has grown bigger and bigger each year. This year’s competition started with more than 600 third- and fourth-graders. The first round of competition was held at each school. Each school sends its top 10 spellers to the second round, which was held earlier this month at Lucy T. Davis Elementary. More than 100 students competed in the second round, and 56 of those advanced to the final round at Delmae.
Each school’s parent-teacher association contributes money to cover the costs of trophies, prizes and a take-home “door prize” for every student participant.
“It’s just gotten so big over the years that we have to have multiple rounds,” Fryer said. “We started out the first round this year with 660 students. It just keeps growing and growing.”
Saturday’s finals brought a packed house to Delmae. Family, friends, teachers and administrators from throughout the district were on hand to cheer on the competitors. With each round, the words got a little harder and some students were eliminated. Being knocked out of the bee was a little emotional for some of the children and though it’s tough on parents and teachers, Fryer said, it’s just the nature of the competition.
“You certainly never enjoy seeing them cry or get upset, but it makes them stronger,” Fryer said. “They learn some very important lessons through the spelling bee. The spelling’s important of course, but the lessons they learn here are much, much bigger.”
