FLORENCE, S.C. — The companies involved in two more economic development projects have been identified.
On the agenda for the Dec.12 meeting of the Florence County Council are the third readings of ordinances approving fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreements with Projects Pamplico and Pee Dee. The approval and delivery of a fee agreement with Project Pamplico is Ordinance No. 14-2019/20 and the approval and delivery of an agreement with Project Pee Dee is Ordinance No. 13-2019/20.
The agenda, released Friday afternoon, lists Project Pamplico as Spade Run LLC.
In the fee agreement, Spade Run is described as a Delaware entity. Information available from the Delaware Division of Corporations indicates the company was formed on Nov. 5.
The agenda does not specify the number of jobs to be created. It does, however, indicate that the company will pay a net fee of $221,351 for years 1-30 of the fee agreement.
Spade Run is expected to invest $67 million in the county.
The agenda identifies Project Pee Dee as Red Brick Road LLC.
The fee agreement also describes Red Brick Road LLC as a Delaware entity. Information available from the Delaware Division of Corporations indicates the entity was also formed on Nov. 5.
The fee agreement with Red Brick Road LLC calls for an assessment ratio of 6% percent and a millage rate of 384 mills, according to information provided to the council.
The net fee in lieu of taxes for the project will be zero the first two years after the project is brought into service, $36,025 in the third year, $72,050 in the fourth year, $108,075 in the fifth year, $144,101 in the sixth year, $180,126 in the seventh year, $216,151 in the eighth year, $252,176 in the ninth year, $288,201 in the 10th year, $324,226 in the 11th year, and $537,895 in years 12-30.
It is possible that the two entities are related as copies of the agreements with both companies are to be sent to John P. Boyd, a Columbia attorney with Haynesworth Sinkler Boyd, and the first reading — by title only — was held at a Nov. 14 County Council meeting.
The agenda for the meeting also contains the final approvals of ordinances involving two other economic development projects.
One of those, Project Wealth, was identified on the council's November meeting agenda as Wellman Advanced Materials.
The other, Project Star, has not yet been identified. An accompanying ordinance also creates a multi-county industrial park with Darlington County.
Information provided to the council indicates that Project Star will result in an investment of $6.7 million in Florence and Darlington counties.
An ordinance approving an agreement with Darlington County was approved on third reading at a meeting held on Monday.
The name of the company was not specified at that meeting.
