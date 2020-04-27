FLORENCE, S.C. – Coronavirus cases in Florence County are rising at an alarming rate, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela said Monday. He called the situation serious, and he is concerned about community nonchalance.
But there is no reason to panic, he said.
At a news conference Monday morning at the Florence City Center, Wukela expressed concern about the number of young people who have been infected, and he issued a warning.
“We are not at the peak," he said. "We are not near the peak.”
The numbers of COVID-19 cases continue to rise, he said. The mayor spoke about a recent, “sobering” briefing he had received from the Department of Health and MUSC on the local COVID-19 situation.
Wukela said DHEC indicated that Florence County has 265 reported cases.
“The hard truth here at home is: DHEC indicated that Florence County has 265 reported cases,” and that Florence has seen an “alarming rise in cases in recent days with over a third of the reported cases occurring in the last four days, a 9 percent increase yesterday (Sunday) alone,” he said.
Wukela said a large percentage of those infected are young people, representing “nearly 40 percent under age 44.”
Wukela said that Florence had “over three times the per capita rate of infection of Horry County, twice that of Charleston and the rough equivalent of Richland County.”
He showed a chart from The New York Times on April 23 indicating that Florence had the 15th highest average daily growth rate of cases of COVID-19 in US.
He said these are serious numbers. They are troubling numbers.
The outbreak has not subsided, Wukela said. He said people seem to be taking this outbreak nonchalantly.
“Many young people feel invincible and are still going to parties with friends,” the mayor said. “Many in this community are still attending church services and funerals. Home improvement stores are packed."
Wukela said, “This must stop.”
He said many people in the community are confused and overwhelmed by the various reports on television and social media as to just how serious the COVID-19 outbreak really is.
He said that “many of those opinions are contradictory – far too many are motivated by national political agendas rather than facts and science.”
“We should remain calm, though we must take the threat seriously. We must maintain our distance. We must remain separate for now.”
He said the citizens of Florence are not alone.
“We will persevere together,” he said.
Wukela said the city has been watching very carefully, following rather than getting ahead of federal and state mandates. He said if the state continues the trend of deregulating, Florence might have to address the issue should its cases continue to rise at the current rate.
Detailed data on the Florence situation can be found at: Florence Area COVID-19 Situation Assessment UPDATE at web.musc.edu/coronavirus-updates/epidemiology-project-florence.”
