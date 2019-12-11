FLORENCE, S.C. — Christmas arrived at five Pee Dee Center dorms Wednesday morning, delivered by fire trucks and police cruisers — light and sirens going — with Santa and SUVs full of toys.
"They sent us the list and everybody kicks in the money and we go shopping," said Qualecia Briggs, a telecommunications officer with the Florence Police Department.
Every October officials at the center send a Christmas wish list to the Florence Police Department, the Florence Fire Department, the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office, and employees at the Florence Federal Building and Palmetto Behavioral Health and the project starts.
Briggs said that between cash and gift donations from the employees involved organizers piece together Christmas gifts for about 15 people in each of the five dorms, along with some gifts for the dorm employees and a gift for the dorm itself. This year the dorm gifts were large televisions.
"We're bringing gifts. It is a time for joy and we enjoy seeing the smiles on their faces when they get these gifts," said Florence Fire Marshal Chris Johnson.
"It's a time of giving and not receiving for us. It's been a cool adventure," Johnson said.
Briggs said the event was a a chance to give back to the community.
"To give back, and we enjoy the look on their faces when we bring them their gifts and show them somebody cares," Briggs said.
Briggs said the payback for the participants is simple.
"Just joy in our heart, that's it. It's good enough," Briggs said. "We like to see them happy and let them know they're not forgotten about during the holiday season."
"Come back next year — we'll do it again," Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.