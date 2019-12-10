COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Judicial Merit Selection Commission has announced the names of candidates qualified for several judicial positions in the Pee Dee.
For the at-large Feat 13 on the Circuit Court that is based in Conway, the commission listed Myrtle Beach lawyer Amanda A. Bailey, Columbia lawyer Debbie Chapman, and Beaufort County Master-in-Equity Marvin H. Dukes III.
Florence County Councilman H. Steven DeBerry IV and Florence attorney William Vickery Meetze were not listed as qualified.
On the Third Circuit Family Court bench, the commission found Kingstree lawyer Ernest Joseph Jarrett qualified for Seat 3. Manning lawyer W.T. Geddings Jr. was not listed as qualified.
Williamsburg County is in the Third Judicial Circuit along with Lee, Sumter and Clarendon counties.
The commission also listed three people as qualified for positions to which they were the only applicant: Judge Michael S. Holt of the Fourth Circuit Family Court, Justice Stephanie P. McDonald of the court of appeals, and Justice George C. James of the state Supreme Court.
Darlington, Dillon, and Marlboro counties are in the Fourth Judicial Circuit along with Chesterfield County.
The announcement makes no mention of at-large Seat 12 on the circuit court.
Sitting judge Thomas A. Russo was the only applicant for the seat. However, 14 of 68 responses received from members of the South Carolina Bar questioned Russo’s capacity, especially regarding outbursts in court and alleged discriminatory behavior toward female attorneys.
Russo appeared twice before the commission in November.
The commission is scheduled to present its final report to the General Assembly at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The judicial election in the General Assembly is scheduled for noon on Wednesday, Feb. 5.
