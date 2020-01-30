FLORENCE
Colors of Cancer presented “Cabaret,” an auction and dinner Thursday night that benefited the American Cancer Society and the HOPE Fund at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Jordan and Tripp Taylor were special guests at the event that was held at Florence Country Club. First Reliance Bank and Signature Wealth Strategies were the sponsors. See a photo gallery at SCNow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.