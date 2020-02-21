WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A winter storm that blew through the Pee Dee Thursday left school delays, clear skies, gusty wind, cold temperatures and more water -- .83 inches of it fell at Florence Regional Airport.
That brings the monthly total to 4.6 inches at the airport and 9.21 inches for the year so far -- both well above average.
That rain, and saturated soils from it, could be a problem as wind gusts up to 24 mph hit the area Friday.
Many school districts delayed opening by an hour or two while state offices in Florence and Dillon counties also delayed opening or scheduled events around the timing of the storm.
Darlington County, one of the few not to delay the start of classes, did move up the start of the Ridge Spring-Monetta vs. Lamar girls basketball game by an hour to have it completed early.
Friday's weather, while dryer and sunnier, may not be to the liking of all who have been calling out on social media for an end to clouds and rain.
Wind gusts in the Pee Dee are forecast to vary from 22-24 miles an hour with lower speeds to the west and higher gusts approaching the coast, according to a briefing from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
Residents will need to protect vulnerable plants that may have jumped the gun on spring in the warmer-than-usual weather that preceded this storm.
The clear skies will also bring about significantly colder overnight temperatures with lows dipping into the mid-20s Friday night into Saturday.
"Frigid air will produce highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Friday with wind chills below freezing throughout the day," according to the briefing. "Below-normal temperatures are expected through Saturday night."
"High winds and saturated soils could cause large branches or weak trees to fall and could lead to isolated power outages," according to the briefing.
Relief from the cold will come quickly with Saturday's high for Florence forecast to be in the mid-50s and near 60 for Sunday and Monday before approaching 70 Tuesday.
Rain and clouds return to the forecast on Monday with a 60 percent chance of showers Monday, 80 percent Monday night and then a decreasing chance throughout the day Tuesday.
