HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A third person has died as a result of a shooting early Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge in Hartsville.
Garrett Bakhsh, 18, a student at Coker University from Maryland, died at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, died on Sunday as a result of the shooting.
Three other people were injured in the shooting.
On Monday, Darius Grant Dickey and another person were apprehended. Dkickey has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance.
Bond was denied pursuant to the Darlington County booking website.
The name of the other person won’t be released until additional warrants have been served.
