WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The weather forecast for Sunday, Monday and the start of Tuesday -- the start of the Christmas holiday -- can be boiled down to three words.
Windy and wet.
A coastal low pressure system is expected to move north Sunday and into early next week and will bring rain and wind with it along with moderate temperatures.
"Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, as well as rough surf, minor beach erosion, minor coastal flooding, and rough seas," the forecasters with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote on the weather system.
"Conditions will deteriorate Sunday with the worst conditions forecast Sunday night into Monday," according to the briefing.
The worst of the storm is forecast to hit the coast with forecast wave heights of 7-10 feet.
"Dangerous inlet and maritime conditions expected Sunday through Tuesday. Steep waves and strong winds will make navigation difficult," according to the briefing. Beach erosion and off-shore gale conditions are possible.
Inland the Pee Dee is forecast to have peak wind gusts of about 30 miles an hour.
The Pee Dee is forecast to receive 2-3 inches of rain with southern Williamsburg County and much of Georgetown County forecast to receive 3-4 inches of rain.
The system will bring moderate temperatures with it into next weekend.
Daytime highs for Florence are forecast to be in the mid-60s starting Tuesday and remain there until at least Friday with overnight lows in the mid-40s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.