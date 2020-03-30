FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence is looking to take another step in preparing the block across the street for the City Center for redevelopment as Project Urban Square.
The city is seeking a certificate of appropriateness from its design review board to demolish properties located at 159, 161 and 163 N. Coit St., 364 W. N.B. Baroody St. and 150, 156 and 168 N. McQueen St.
According to information provided to the board, none of the properties has historical value or significance.
This will be the second time the city has sought a certificate of appropriateness to demolish property to make way for Project Urban Square.
In November 2018, the city sought and received a certificate of appropriateness from the city design review board to demolish the Florentine building and replace it with a new development now called Project Urban Square by the city.
The council then approved the first reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of the grant agreement at the January council meeting.
The agreement outlines that Styx Florence Land plans to develop and construct a multifamily apartment building with 150 units, a professional office building, a hotel and “high-density residential units,” which probably would be townhomes or condos.
The private investment in the property will total approximately $50 million.
The investment is expected to increase the taxable value of the property by $41 million as well as result in governmental fees, including water and sewer fees – the city agrees to design, construct and install the systems – hospitality and accommodations taxes, business license fees and building permits.
In the agreement, the city agrees to convey the property to the developer for no monetary consideration.
Part of the property being conveyed is subject to a lease with Elite Euro, an automotive repair garage that expires in November 2022. The agreement notes the city is working to terminate the lease but adds the property still might be conveyed subject to the lease.
The city agrees to construct a public parking garage at a cost of up to $11 million.
The city also agrees to design, construct, maintain and operate street and pedestrian lighting, landscaping and sidewalks along West Evans Street, Coit Street, N.B. Baroody Street and McQueen Street similar to the improvements in the 100 and 200 blocks of West Evans Street. The city also agrees to design, construct, maintain and operate a 1.5-acre park on the site.
The agreement notes that the total cost of the public amenities shall be between $1 million and $1.5 million.
A schedule also is established by the agreement.
Styx was to present the city with a site plan – Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela indicated there were three to choose from – by Feb. 1 and the city and Styx were to agree upon a site plan by Feb. 29, the date of the land transfer.
This has now been changed to a site plan being agreed upon by March 31 with the land transfer date occurring on May 31.
A construction schedule is as follows: 10 months after the land transfer, Styx will begin construction on the apartments; 60 days later the city will begin construction on the parking deck; by March 1, 2021, Styx will obtain a commitment from a hotelier and will submit site plans to the city; by Jan. 1, 2022, Styx will begin construction on the hotel.
Construction on the parking garage will be substantially completed 12 months after construction begins. The apartment building is expected to be substantially complete by July 1, 2022 and the hotel by July 1, 2023. The whole project is expected to be substantially complete from the date five years and 10 months after Feb. 29, 2020. That would be Dec. 29, 2025.
The design review board works within the downtown redevelopment district to determine the need to preserve the historic character of the city’s downtown.
The board is also expected to consider a request to permit signage and exterior renovations at 291 W. Palmetto St., the new headquarters of the Florence County Republican Party, and to permit wall signage at 116 S. Irby St., the new location of Securitas Technologies Corporation.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, in the city council chambers of the City Center, located at 324 W. Evans St.
Arrangements are being made to reconcile the requirements of the state's Freedom of Information Act with Centers for Disease Control recommendations regarding social distancing and the amount of people in a single location.
Those will be announced closer to the meeting date.
