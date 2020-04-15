MARION, S.C. – City of Marion is imposing a daily city-wide curfew starting Wednesday at 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.
City Administrator Allen Ammons said City Council approved the emergency ordinance that will last for 14 days.
“After for 14 days they can redo or it automatically sunsets,” Ammons said.
There is an exception of individuals traveling to and from work and for healthcare. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, active duty military, health care providers and professionals, along with public works and utility workers are also exempt.
During the hours of curfew, individuals are asked to stay in their homes and not travel through or congregate in the streets, sidewalks, waterways, alleyways, parking lots, public ways, public rights- of way, and/or other public spaces in the city of Marion.
Any person violating any provision of the ordinance will be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor and each violation occurring within a daily period of curfew will be considered a separate offense, according to the ordinance.
