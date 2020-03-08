FLORENCE, S.C. — A planned bottling plant could result in the relocation of a city sewer line.
On the agenda for Monday's Florence City Council meeting is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-08, which is an ordinance authorizing the abandonment of an easement and the relocation of a sewer line on a property in the Pee Dee Touchstone Energy Cooperative Commerce City industrial park.
The property will be the location of Niagara Bottling LLC plant.
The Florence County Council, in its February meeting, approved a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with the company. The company plans to invest $70 million and create 70 new jobs in the county.
Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety has praised the city's efforts in working with the county and the economic developers on the sewer issue.
The existing sewer line bisects the property to connect the city's system to the industrial property to the north.
If approved by the council, the majority of the line would be abandoned and a new line constructed on the northern side of the property.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting is the second and final reading of an ordinance authorizing a lease agreement with the Pee Dee Children's Museum for the former ScienceSouth facility, a resolution recognizing Feb. 9 as Scouting in the United Methodist Church Day, and an appearance by Pastor Henry Badie and Minister Marcus Simmons about the My Brother's Keeper Shelter.
The agenda also contains the retirement recognition of Nelson Lee of the beautification and facilities department, Adgie Kelly of the maintenance department, and Gloria Howard and Charles Hobgood of the police department.
Jose Guzman of beautification and facilities and Monroe Givens of collections will be recognized for their years of service to the city.
The meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday at the City Center at 324 West Evans St.
