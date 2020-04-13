FLORENCE, S.C. — My Brothers Keeper will receive at least $18,000 from the city of Florence.
The Florence City Council voted unanimously in a virtual city council meeting to approve a resolution specifying the allocation of $274,133 in Community Block Grant funding that the city receives as an entitlement city from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The number is an increase of approximately $10,000 over the grant funding that the city received last year.
The resolution for the allocations includes $18,000 to My Brother's Keeper, a local emergency food provider and shelter. Minister Marcus Simmons and Pastor Henry Badie of My Brother's Keeper addressed the city council on March 9 asking for funding from the city.
The resolution also calls for the allocation of $107,000 to Section 108 recreational improvements, $73,333 to emergency rehabilitation of buildings, $54,800 for planning and administration and $7,000 each to Lighthouse Ministries, the Salvation Army and Manna House.
However, after the budget was put together, My Brother's Keeper submitted an updated request for an additional $22,000 in community block grant fund to bring their funding level to $40,000.
The Naomi Project also submitted a $10,000 budget request after the budget was put together.
Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore said she had recently spoken with Badie. She said Badie told her that the number people attending the daily meals provided had more than doubled since the shutdowns implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"My Brother's Keeper, they have more than double the amount of people that they're feeding now," Gibson-Hye Moore told the council. "The Manna House is shut down because of the coronavirus. The pastors that were doing the Saturday breakfast and giving out food for the weekend, that's shut down. ...The Pentecostal Temple that was giving out food every Wednesday, that's also shut down."
These shutdowns come amid a record number of job losses for the county and state. Since March 15, more than 3,000 people in Florence County have filed initial unemployment claims.
Gibson-Hye Moore then requested that city provide more than the budgeted allocation to the organization. She added that she felt the $40,000 figure was too high but that the organization needed more than the $18,000 grant allocation.
She added that she had been told by some members of the community that if the My Brother's Keeper organization shuts down, the community members were going to feed their families "by any means necessary."
"And that's not a good means," Gibson-Hye Moore said. "I would like to see their budget increased to more than $18,000."
Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin also requested that the city increase its funding to the organization.
Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Drew Griffin both indicated that the city could allocate additional funds to My Brother's Keeper through an end-of-year budget allocation from the city.
Griffin estimated that the end-of-year allocation could be around $14,000 for a total of $32,000 to the organization.
There is also the possibility that if the Manna House remains out of operation, the $7,000 allocated to that organization could be re-allocated by another resolution of the council.
Also, the end-of-year allocation to Manna House could be provided to My Brother's Keeper.
In other action Monday, the city approved the first reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning property located at 305 Pamplico Highway and approving the refinancing of water and sewer bonds at a lower interest rate, an emergency ordinance providing emergency procedures for public meetings in the city and a resolution declaring April Fair Housing Month in the city.
