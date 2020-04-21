FLORENCE, S.C. — More than 800,000 gallons of sewage discharged from the city of Florence's wastewater system into Jeffries Creek between late December and late March.
According to a media advisory issued Tuesday afternoon by the city, analyzed water samples from the creek indicate that there is no threat to public health or the environment from the discharged sewage.
Approximately 25 inches of rain fell on Florence between Dec. 31 and March 24, causing an inflow of water to enter the city's wastewater management system from nearby creeks and streams.
Information from the Weather Channel indicates that normal rainfall totals for December-March is 12.16 inches, meaning the city received more than double the amount of rainfall it averages during the period.
The added inflows into the city's system caused various manholes on the Jeffries Creek interceptor, the main line connecting west Florence and the city's wastewater plant in east Florence, to overflow, including a manhole in the floodplain north of 2519 W. Palmetto St.
The media advisory indicates that the city was made aware of the overflowing manhole at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The city acted to stop the flow from that manhole and did so by 5:30 p.m. on March 24.
After stopping the flow from the manhole, the city began to enact cleanup procedures.
City crews cleaned visible solids on the site and have used lime to disinfect the affected area.
The city is required by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control regulations to notify the public when there are sanitary sewer overflows. After these regulations were issued in 2008, the city enacted a policy of notification of sanitary sewer outflows of 5,000 gallons or more to comply with the regulation.
