FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence has answered a lawsuit filed by a former city police officer who alleged that he was terminated improperly following the 2016 arrest of a man wanted on a warrant.
The arrest involved the use of a Taser by the officer.
The city's answer was filed by Columbia attorney Fred A. Williams on March 30. The city contends that the suit by former officer Adam Raynor should be dismissed.
Raynor sued the city on Oct. 29, 2019, for negligence, tortious interference with a contractual relationship, negligent misrepresentation, promissory estoppel and a violation of due process.
In lieu of filing an answer, the city filed a motion to dismiss on Dec. 28 arguing that Raynor’s claims of negligence, tortious interference with a contractual relationship, negligent misrepresentation and violation of due process were barred by the statute of limitations set out in the state’s tort claims act.
The city argued that the promissory estoppel claim fails because Raynor was an at-will employee.
The city also argued that the tortious interference claim failed because state law mandates reporting a change in employment status to the criminal justice academy and training council.
The motion to dismiss was denied by Circuit Court Judge William H. Seals on Feb. 7.
The answer alleges that Raynor's claims of negligence, tortious interference with a contractual relationship, negligent misrepresentation and violation of due process were stipulated to be dismissed in Raynor's memorandum in opposition to the city's motion to dismiss.
The city's answer also contains several defenses including alleging that the complaint states a claim upon which relief cannot be granted, that Raynor's remedies for physical, mental and emotional damages are limited to those under the South Carolina Workers' Compensation Act, and that Raynor's claims are barred by the doctrine of unclean hands.
The doctrine of unclean hands is an equitable defense in which the defendant, the city, alleges that the plaintiff, Raynor, acted unethically or in bad faith, thus barring Raynor from the receipt of any remedy.
The answer again alleges that Raynor's legal claims are barred by the statute of limitations, the length of time that a person has to file a lawsuit after a wrong was done to them.
The answer also alleges that Raynor's claims are barred by the doctrine of laches — an unreasonable delay in pursuing his claims — and stale demand.
Stale demands are similar to the doctrine of laches.
The answer also alleges that Raynor's promissory estoppel claim is without merit based on Raynor's status as an at-will employee.
The answer also alleges that Raynor's claim of a due process violation is barred under the holding of Palmer v. State, 2019 South Carolina Court of Appeals case.
The city again requests that the suit be dismissed and it be awarded costs and attorney's fees in the answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.