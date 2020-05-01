FLORENCE, S.C. -- The City of Florence Friday announced the cancellation of most recreation league sports in the city through the current spring season with some cancelled through September.
- Baseball Programs for Maple Park, McLeod Park, PALS Little League ages 5-12 are cancelled for the 2020 Spring Season
- Soccer is cancelled for the remainder of the 2020 Spring Season
- Florence Youth Softball Program is cancelled for the 2020 Spring Season
- Florence Youth Summer Basketball League is cancelled
- Florence Track program is postponed until June 1
- JR/SR Baseball Program is postponed until May 22 and registration is currently open
- Athletic Summer Camps are cancelled
Refunds/Account Credits for each league will be made available based on the status of the league when the season was postponed. Contact the City of Florence Athletics & Sports Tourism Department at 843-665-3253 for more information.
Facility Update:
- Florence Gymnastics Center is closed until June 1
- Pearl Moore Basketball Center is closed until June 15
- The Florence Tennis Center continues to operate but doubles play is not allowed and the building will remained closed until May 24
Sports Tourism Tournament Facility Update:
- All events for Florence Soccer Facility, Florence Tennis Center and Freedom Florence are cancelled/postponed until July 1
- All events for the Pearl Moore Basketball Center are cancelled/postponed until Sept. 1
The City of Florence plans to restart programs in the fall with baseball, softball, football, cheer, volleyball, and cross country.
City officials will continue to monitor and follow official recommendations on social distancing and mitigation guidelines.
