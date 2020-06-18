FLORENCE, S.C. — The city of Florence and Florence County continue to argue about the potential reimposition of a penny sales tax in the county.
At a meeting held Wednesday afternoon, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela repeated criticisms of the process used to develop the potential ballot question. Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. responded to Wukela's criticisms after the Thursday morning meeting of the county council.
Wukela maintains that the county acted inappropriately in developing the question.
"The county seeks imposition of a sales tax," Wukela said. "By state law, the county formed a commission to draft a ballot [question] setting out what the sales tax revenue that would be collected over the course of, I think, seven years would be used for."
The Florence County Council voted in October 2019 to create the six-person commission tasked with drafting the ballot question. At that meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill.
The city subsequently appointed Frank "Clay" Swaggard, a lawyer at the Wukela Law Firm, and Ronnie Jebaily, brother of Florence City Councilman George D. Jebaily, to the commission.
Swaggard and Jebaily appointed the sixth and final member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe, who had to be from another municipality in the county. Ellerbe lives in Quinby. Quinby is adjacent to the city of Florence.
"Approximately, eight months passed and the commission didn't meet and no action was taken with regard to that potential referendum question," Wukela continued. "Last Monday, which was June 8, city appointees received notice from the county administrator that the county had called a meeting of that commission for Wednesday, which would have been June 10 and that the county had set the agenda for that meeting which including voting on a proposed ballot question."
The Florence County Administrator is K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. The meeting of the commission was scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 10.
The recommendation includes $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
Wukela added that at the point the meeting was called, no one from the commission, the city, or anyone outside of the county had ever seen the proposed ballot question.
That the county acted inappropriately is disputed by the county.
Smith maintains that the county worked with the mayors of the eight other municipalities in the county and other groups like the sheriff's office to take their prioritized lists and work to fit those lists within the projected available revenues. Also, Ben Zeigler, one of the attorneys at the meeting, added that the county's process was in line with what other counties had done.
"Wednesday night, however, the county presented the ballot that they had drafted to the commission for a vote," Wukela said. "That ballot contains over $140 million in projects. No one in the city, no one on the commission, no one outside the county had seen that ballot proposal before it was presented to the commission on Wednesday, the 10th, at 5 p.m. Ultimately, the county was able to prevail upon the commission to adopt that ballot [question] about two or three hours later."
The commission first held a vote to adjourn with plans to meet again to have time to review the proposed ballot question. However, that vote failed as the commission was deadlocked at 3-3 with the three county appointees voting against the motion and the three directly or indirectly city-appointed members voting for it.
Later, after assurances from the mayors present — each municipality except the city of Florence had a representative at the meeting — that their lists were already prioritized, Ronnie Jebaily changed his vote and voted in favor of the proposed ballot question, making the final vote 4-2.
Wukela also indicated that he received an invitation also on June 10 to meet with Dorriety on June 11 to work out the two groups' issues with the potential reimposition of the penny tax. Wukela added that he then drafted a letter to the commission to ask it to defer any action until the city and the county could meet and resolve their issues.
Dorriety confirmed that he was invited to a meeting on June 11 with Wukela, state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr., and Francis Marion University President Fred Carter.
"Ever since February, I have been trying to get a meeting with Sen. Leatherman to talk about capital sales tax," Dorriety said. "I think I called on four occasions. No one responded to me about a meeting at the time."
Early in the year is a very busy time for Leatherman. As chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, he spends a good deal of time working to draft the state budget during the early half of the legislative session.
Dorriety said he called Leatherman about a week before the June 10 meeting of the commission. Leatherman asked for more information and eventually a meeting was arranged between Leatherman, Carter and Dorriety for 4 p.m. on June 11.
Dorriety indicated that he had met with Wukela multiple times previously about the penny tax reimposition. He said at their last meeting at the Florence City Center, the two did not have a "good discussion."
"We had asked him to give us a pared-down list of what he requested because there was no way that their requests could be honored," Dorriety said. "And we had asked him to get the approval of his city council. As far as I know that did not provide a list and did not go through the city council to get that list approved so that it could be forwarded to the county so that it could be forwarded to the commission."
A source close to the county council indicated that the list Wukela provided was for $88 million of projects which the county council would consider a nonstarter because such a large portion of projects for the city would not be supported by the voters in the county and the other eight municipalities.
"The mayor at our last meeting that we had promised to deadlock the commission so that we would not have a ballot question to go out," Dorriety said. "And he also said that after it [the commission] was deadlocked, he would get with Senator Leatherman and go to Columbia and strip the county of the penny sales tax and have it given to the city of Florence."
Wukela previously testified before a Senate committee regarding the need for a municipal capital project sales tax.
"At that point, I saw no need to meet with Stephen Wukela again," Dorriety said. "The only reason I agreed to the 11th meeting was Senator Leatherman and my respect for Senator Leatherman."
Dorriety added that Wukela was invited to attend two other meetings of mayors but did not. He also said that Wukela sent a "bad" letter to the mayors and a response to that letter was provided by Pamplico Mayor David Marshall Munn.
Wukela disputed Dorriety's view of his behavior during the Wednesday city council meeting.
"Now, folks, we understand that the public will make its decision on this referendum yea or nay as they should," Wukela said. "It is my preference and hope that we could advance a ballot that the city and the county both felt supportive of. In fact, that everyone in the community, by and large, could support."
Wukela then added that the city has approximately 100 miles of roadway that it must maintain but does not have a way to generate revenue to do so.
He also made reference to the county's $35 road maintenance fee. Wukela added that the fee generates $4 million in revenue including approximately $1 million from city residents.
"Four million of road maintenance does not get done every year in the county," Wukela said. "Certainly, the county does not spend a million dollars a year on road maintenance in the city. That is a significant concern."
Wukela also said that he understood there were other needs in the county including school improvements.
Wukela also referenced the uncertainty of the economic situation.
Smith, however, emphasized at the June 10 meeting that the proposed ballot question takes the uncertainty into account. Only $120 million of the revenues would be bonded with the remaining $21 million to be pay-as-you-go projects.
Projections indicate the county could receive as much as $160 million from the tax.
Wukela then asked the city council to consider a resolution that would ask the county council to refer the proposed ballot question back to the commission for additional consideration in an effort to reach a decision that could be "more universally supported."
The resolution also asks the county to work with the city to meet and reach an agreement with the city regarding the potential revenues from the tax.
Dorriety added that after the meeting of the commission and the approval of the ballot question recommendation, he canceled the meeting with Wukela, Leatherman and Carter, because there was nothing to meet about at that point. He later added that he would be willing to meet with Leatherman to discuss the issues and address any concerns the senator may have.
The approval of the ballot question will likely be up for second reading at the July meeting of the Florence County Council. That meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., July 16. The ballot question referendum must be approved once more before Aug. 15 when it has to be presented to the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission for inclusion on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
