FLORENCE, S.C. — With the press of a button and the whirring of electricity, the holiday season began in Florence Friday evening.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Florence County Councilman Kent Caudle, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, and City Councilwoman Teresa Myers Ervin lit the city and county Christmas tree. This is the 26th year the city and county have had a tree.
The brief ceremony featured music from the Berean Strings group.
Then, the 100 block of West Evans Street was the site of the third annual Downtown Christmas Magic celebration from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
"It gets you more into the Christmas spirit," Ruby Cooper said. She said she's attended all three Christmas Magic celebrations and said everything about them was memorable.
It was the first year at the celebration for Elizabeth Anderson.
She said her husband died in March so attending Friday's event was her attempt to get into the spirit of the holiday season.
The Christmas Magic celebration featured live bands, free ice skating and a 35-foot SnowZilla Arctic Slide, according to an announcement from the city.
The bands that were featured for 30-minute increments on the Holly Jolly Main Stage at the corner of Evans and Dargan streets included St. Anthony Catholic Middle School Choir, Palmetto Youth Academy, Palmetto Street Church of God, and TUBA Christmas. TUBA Christmas was featured beginning at 8:30 p.m. after a break to announce the winners of the holiday window-decorating contest.
The ice rink was across from Hotel Florence in the 100 block of West Evans and ice skates were provided at no charge.
The celebration included a Jingle and Mingle Kids Zone with Santa and Mrs. Claus along with free activities for the children.
Attendees also had the opportunity to compete in an ugly-sweater contest — with a $50 Visa gift card on the line — at 7:30 p.m. at Reflection Images by Tracy Rowell.
Snow was also in the air in the breezeway on West Evans Street and near the ice rink, and attendees could also enjoy free hot chocolate from the city. Fires were available in front of Victors to toast marshmallows.
