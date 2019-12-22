FLORENCE, S.C. – The offices of the city of Florence and Florence County will be closed from Tuesday-Thursday in observance of Christmas.
City offices, according to Florence's website, will be closed Tuesday through Thursday for Christmas and on Wednesday, Jan. 1, for New Years Day.
The city's sanitation services are scheduled to collect Tuesday and Wednesday garbage and recycling routes on Tuesday. No yard waste will be collected on Tuesday.
Regular scheduling resumes on Thursday.
The sanitation department will be closed on New Year's Day.
The Tuesday and Wednesday garbage and recycling will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 31. No yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The regular schedule resumes Thursday, Jan. 2.
A news release issued by the Florence County Council indicates that county offices will be closed Tuesday through Thursday.
County offices are scheduled to resume standard hours of operation on Friday.
County offices are also scheduled to be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.
In Darlington County, Darlington city and county offices will also be closed from Tuesday through Thursday in observance of Christmas and Wednesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.
Residential city trash collection will run on its normal schedule. The commercial city trash collection for Wednesday will run on Thursday and the collection for Wednesday, Jan. 1 will run on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Darlington Landfill and Solid Waste Collection Centers will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday and remain closed all day on Dec. 25. They will also close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and remain closed all day on Wednesday, Jan. 1.
