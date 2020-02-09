Weather Alert

...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MODERATE TO MAJOR SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING MARION AND FLORENCE COUNTIES ...FORECAST FLOODING CHANGED FROM MINOR TO MODERATE SEVERITY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN SOUTH CAROLINA... LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && ...FORECAST FLOODING INCREASED FROM MODERATE TO MAJOR SEVERITY... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 21.30 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MAJOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.2 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 28.0 FEET...THERE WILL BE EXTENSIVE FLOODING OF TIMBER LAND AND FARM LAND ALONG THE RIVER. ACCESS ROADS MAY BE DAMAGED BY THE FLOOD WATERS AND OPERATIONS AT INDUSTRIAL PLANTS ALONG THE RIVER WILL BE AFFECTED. &&