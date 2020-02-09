FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence City Council is expected to take the first of two steps to authorize a children's museum to use the former ScienceSouth facility.
On the agenda for Monday's monthly meeting of the council is the first reading of Bill No. 2020-27, which would give consideration to a lease to a children's museum at the facility at Freedom Florence.
The bill notes that the children's museum has been searching for a location for some time, and at one point, the search centered on the city's downtown area.
The downtown area already plays host to the Florence County Museum.
However, the bill continues, the closing of ScienceSouth offers a suitable opportunity for a location.
ScienceSouth announced last year that it was closing effective June 30, 2019 – it did have a final event on July 13, 2019 – after a decision was made by its board in March. The board cited that funding for STEM education is becoming harder to obtain, and schools have more access to STEM education.
The city owns the property upon which the former ScienceSouth facility sits.
The initial lease term between the city and the children's museum would be for 10 years with the city and the museum sharing responsibility for parking. The museum will pay the city $1 per year – $10 total – to rent the facility. The lease also is nontransferable for the 10-year term unless the transfer is approved by the council.
In August 2019, the city council approved the first reading of an ordinance amending the city's budget that added equipment and supplies for a children's museum at the site.
That ordinance was approved by the council at the September meeting of the council.
Also on Monday, the council is expected to hold a second reading of an ordinance approving a conditional grant and development agreement for the block containing the former Florentine building.
The project is formally designated as Project Urban Square in the agreement.
The grant agreement also establishes the developer of the property as Styx Florence Land LLC. It adds that the developer will be led by a team of David and Jule Tuttle.
Styx Florence Land plans to develop and construct a multifamily apartment building with 150 units, a professional office building, a hotel and “high-density residential units,” which probably would be town homes or condos.
The private investment in the property will total approximately $50 million.
The investment is expected to increase the taxable value of the property by $41 million as well as result in governmental fees, including water and sewer fees — the city agrees to design, construct and install the systems — hospitality and accommodations taxes, business license fees and building permits.
In the agreement, the city agrees to convey the property to the developer for no monetary consideration.
Part of the property being conveyed is subject to a lease with Elite Euro, an automotive repair garage that expires in Nov. 2022. The agreement notes the city is working to terminate the lease but adds the property may be conveyed still subject to the lease.
The city agrees to construct a public parking garage at a cost of up to $11 million.
The city also agrees to design, construct, maintain and operate street and pedestrian lighting, landscaping and sidewalks along West Evans Street, Coit Street, N.B. Baroody Street and McQueen Street similar to the improvements in the 100 and 200 blocks of West Evans Street. The city also agrees to design, construct, maintain and operate a 1.5-acre park on the site.
The agreement notes that the total cost of the public amenities shall be between $1 million and $1.5 million.
The city council also is expected to hold second readings of ordinances conveying five properties along North Dargan Street to HopeHealth, annexing and zoning property at 2490 Abbey Way, annexing and zoning a property on West Palmetto Street, abandoning an ingress easement on a property on Cecil Road and amending the city's zoning ordinance.
There are also four resolutions on the agenda for Monday's meeting. Those resolutions create a cash-on-hand policy for the city, declare the city's intent to reimburse funds with bond proceeds used for economic development improvements and support renewable energy. The fourth resolution involves honoring Clark and Company LLC's contributions to downtown revitalization.
The last resolution will have to be added by the approval of two-thirds of the city council present.
Also, J. Renee Johnson is expected to speak to the council about the JRenee art exhibit at the Florence County Museum.
This, too, will have to be added by vote of two-thirds of the council members present.
