FLORENCE, S.C. — The City Center Market on Sanborn Street was a flurry of activity as Saturday turned out to be a cool yet sunny day for its grand opening in downtown Florence. Vendors, browsers and purchasers showed up early for the 9 a.m. opening.
About 30 vendors set up to sell their wares from fresh vegetables to soaps and clothing.
Several new vendors were on hand for the special occasion. Julia Belle’s offered samples of its signature Russian pecan pie and barbecue eggrolls. Batch Nine brewed up a variety of coffees to warm up visitors to the market. Doug the Food Guy conducted cooking demonstrations using market fresh ingredients. Maypop Farms sold barbecue with veggie sides prepared by Ellerbe Vegetable Farms.
Breakfast and lunch items were cooked on site using market-available ingredients. Also available at the market, season appropriate, will be dairy products, meats, cheeses, eggs, organic and local vegetables and fruits, fresh pastas and sauces, meats, baked goods, honey, wood and paper crafts, body products and others.
Coffee roasters Jeff Felten and Tommy Bolger, owners of Batch Nine, had several coffees on hand. Felten said Bolger is about to open a shop at Five Points called F. E. Pop’s, 1811 Cherokee Road. Bolger said is should be open this spring.
Adam Silverman of Downtown Southern Funk was cooking breakfast wraps. He said he has been coming to the market since April 2016. He used as many local ingredients as were available for his wraps.
Joyce Edwards of Breads and Threads has been coming to the market since it opened. She took some time off recently and this was her second week back. She said business is good. She will be at the market next week and thereafter every other Saturday.
Doug Smith, known as Doug the Food Guy, was cooking butternut and spaghetti squash three different ways for people to try.
Smith cooks for a hobby and writes for an international magazine called “Food Tribe.” He is vice president of client services for HBG Purchasing Solutions.
Dana McAlister, a teacher at Briggs Elementary School, was visiting the market for the first time on Saturday. She sampled one of the squash dishes and said it was “fresh, well-seasoned, very tasty and beautifully presented.”
The fifth-grade teacher said she will be back to the market.
“This is amazing,” she said. “It is a beautiful place and neatly done.”
Jennie Peze` with the city of Florence, who helps run the market, said it was an extra-large crowd of visitors and vendors for the grand opening. She said the market usually has about 20 vendors on any given Saturday.
Fran and Warren Snell were giving away samples of her White Russian pecan pie.
“It is my special recipe,” said the operator of Julia Belle’s at the Farmer’s Market on Highway 52.
The Snells said they are in the process of expanding Julia Belle’s and moving it to another location. Warren said they are getting ready to reopen Lobster Express at the Farmer’s Market and add another restaurant, Farmer’s Market Barn and Grill. I should be open in April
Carolyn Holcombe was at the market for the first time. She was impressed.
West and South Florence International Exchange students participated in the day with face painting for the children and assisting with fun crafts. Special Touch Music School students entertained.
The market hours are Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. year round.
The market is at 200 Sanborn St. between Evans and Darlington streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.