While the world is slowly reopening, I’m choosing to remain in place.
I long for the day that we’re all able to get back to normal without fear of illness or fatal consequences. I have no idea when that day will come, but I remain hopeful.
For now we must find creative ways to entertain ourselves and each other.
I must say that watching my children has brought me a tremendous amount of joy throughout the past couple of months. My boys teamed up and decided to create a second pond in the woods behind our home. They weren’t satisfied with the one that already existed, so they took off with shovels and built their own.
I finally agreed to take a tour of their recent project, and I’m thoroughly impressed. It’s a sight to see, and I’m in awe of the fact that it’s the work of three 15-year-olds.
That’s not the only thing going on around these parts. I’m assisting my 6-year-old with her new flower garden, which consists of eight gerbera daisies that she personally selected from the farmer’s market. They’re still standing strong after three whole weeks. The first thing she does each morning is go out to check on her little garden.
Although I don’t have any current do-it-yourself projects in progress, I’ve been keeping busy throughout this quarantine, or — dare I say? — solitary confinement. I recently discovered that I can successfully juggle at least six tasks at once.
To be more specific, the other day I found myself on the phone with the cable company, working at my computer, assisting my 6-year-old with her assignments, cooking, folding laundry, all while fixing a broken pencil sharpener. While I haven’t broken any world records, I learned that I can exceed my usual limits while remaining sane.
When I’m not monitoring man-made ponds and flower gardens or juggling multiple things at once, I’m working while watching videos of the most bizarre things. So far I’ve managed to watch videos on the deepest holes ever dug, removal of the world’s largest splinters and even the days following bear hibernation.
Nothing was more interesting than the videos I watched on the planets within our solar system. Somehow I ended up watching videos of one man’s journey to keeping his right arm raised for more than 40 years.
Being bored and stuck at home does come with some challenges. I’ve spent the past several weeks taking one of those pond diggers to orthopedic visits to monitor a broken pinky finger. An afternoon spent shooting his bow and arrow landed him in the emergency room following surgery to have a pin inserted.
I couldn’t believe the amount of people who were being seen for hand injuries. I later learned that the increase was after stay-at-home orders were implemented.
Let’s not mention one of the biggest challenges, a habit that most of us have developed: snacking. Studies have shown that we’ll more than likely gain 15 pounds due to eating out of boredom, lack of exercise and stress eating. I have to admit that this had been a huge struggle for me until I made a recent decision to fight back.
I saved the best for last. Anyone else ordering things out of boredom? While this isn’t a huge challenge for me, it is for my husband and sons. The FedEx drivers now know us on a first-name basis. I’ve seen big and small boxes come to our door containing everything from baitcasters to robotic tools.
This pandemic has brought with it many challenges, but let us not give up hope and faith that this will all be history someday. My 6-year-old said to me the other day, “I just wanna go to Jesus’ house. I just wanna see if He has potions to make all of this go away.” My response to her: “He has the potion. We just have to wait a little bit longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.