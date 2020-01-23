Sixth in a series
Food drives are a very important way to support the mission of Help 4 Kids Florence to feed hungry children.
Food donated during these drives supplements the amount needed to supply bags of weekend food to nearly 2,400 school children each week. Help 4 Kids Florence has a monthly food budget of $28,000, all of which comes solely from grants and the generosity of the Florence community; no federal, state, or county funds support this work. Food donated through food drives accounts for approximately 12% of the monthly budget.
What does it take to conduct a food drive and why does it matter? Every food item that is donated is one less item Help 4 Kids Florence has to purchase. The cost of Vienna sausages each week is $1,200. If a six-pack of Viennas is donated, Help 4 Kids Florence can subtract $3, reducing the cost to $1,197 per week.
Each summer since 2015, BlueCross BlueShield has conducted a protein food drive. Each week employees bring in Vienna sausage, Chef Boyardee or Beanie Weenie cans to support hungry children. The monthlong food drive generates thousands of cans that help the food budget of Help 4 Kids Florence.
Several other businesses have conducted food drives as well. Smaller businesses also have had food drives with their employees, and each one makes a difference.
Many church and youth groups also have food drives during the year. One Sunday school class at Highland Park Methodist Church has an ongoing drop box for the food items we need. They have added to our supply of food by thousands of cans we can use to fill the bags each week.
Some creative food drives have included Clemson-Carolina game week, where several schools have a contest to see which school can collect the most cans and South Florence-West Florence game week, where student bodies challenge each other to see which group collects the most Vienna sausage.
Children’s birthday parties also have included food drives. Recently Cody asked for cans of food instead of gifts and was able to donate 400 cans of food to feed hungry children. Volunteers have used their Facebook page to collect birthday pledges of money to purchase food. Some New York ladies even started an online registry for the food we needed during Hurricane Matthew. An Amazon fund page produced donations of food from as far away as California.
Vienna sausage is a wonderful item to donate to our food needs. They fit almost any budget, a can for 50 cents is a blessing, as is a case of 24 for $12. Both are a help and contribute to feeding our county’s hungry children. They also hold up well and do not get damaged in transport like some of the softer packaged items we use in the bags.
If you are interested in donating Vienna sausages to fill our bags, you can drop your donation by CSP Insurance at 2420 Hoffmeyer Road during offices hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Help 4 Kids Florence has a drop box there and a donation sheet so we know who you are.
If your group wants to have a food drive, contact me at 843-206-1515 or Help 4 Kids Florence at 843-580-4111 and someone will gratefully assist you in making arrangements.
One more place your group can help with food donation is our monthly food drives. On the second Saturday of every month (except July and December), a food drive is held at the KJ’s stores on Pamplico Highway and Ebenezer Road. Volunteer groups are needed to help ask shoppers for donations and help with delivery of donated food to our warehouse. If your group would like to volunteer for a KJ’s food drive, call me at 843-206-1515. I schedule the volunteers for each month, and I will help you find a spot.
Conducting a food drive at your business, club, school or church is a way to grow the monthly budget for food purchases. Every can donated is one less that Help 4 Kids Florence has to purchase and one more child who has food to reduce their hunger.
Thank you for donating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.