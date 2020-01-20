“Volunteering is generally considered an altruistic activity where an individual or group provides services for no financial or social gain ‘to benefit another person, group or organization.’”
– Wikipedia
Third in a series
Help 4 Kids Florence is an all-volunteer 501 (c) (3) organization. Our volunteers give generously of their time every week in Florence County.
Volunteers give in many areas, some of which include packing bags, inventorying food, hosting/manning food drives and delivering bags to the schools, writing thank you notes for donations, coordinating/organizing volunteers, school liaisons and support volunteers in our schools.
Our volunteers know that hunger does not take the weekend off.
Help 4 Kids Florence serves many summer programs, as well. Our volunteers do not take the summers off, either.
Help 4 Kids Florence could not exist without the dedication of all our amazing volunteers.
As a former teacher and administrator of the Florence One Schools district, I had the opportunity to see students who were not having their basic needs met.
Now retired and serving as a volunteer with Help 4 Kids Florence, I am able to be a part of this wonderful organization, knowing we are working to fill the hunger gap on the weekends for all of our children.
