Second in a series
All five of my years as an educator and counselor have been served in rural, Title I schools in high-poverty areas.
It didn’t take long for me to realize that these students were lacking some of the basic necessities in life – the things most of us take for granted, such as food, safety and love.
Many of my students come to school hungry, not having eaten since the day before when they had their lunch in the cafeteria. These kids have big hearts, but their hearts have holes, holes that are present because of food insecurity.
Food insecurity strikes 40% of children in our state. I have seen first hand the cognitive and emotional deficits caused by hunger.
But there is hope. Research shows that the toxic stress of food insecurity can be combated through certain protective factors, such as meeting those basic needs on a consistent basis.
Help 4 Kids Florence is not only supporting the basic physical needs of students by providing food bags each week, but it is helping to foster trusting relationships.
Children rely on the food to help their rumbling tummies, and the bag with the message “You are Loved” gives them hope and lets them know someone cares.
By consistently addressing the needs for food and love, Help 4 Kids Florence is reversing the impact of childhood trauma and promoting resilience for each child that is impacted.
Please consider contributing to this worthy, life-changing feeding program to support better outcomes for the students in our community.
