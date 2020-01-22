Fifth in a series
PAMPLICO, S.C. — At Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School, the snack pack for kids has been a wonderful program.
Our students are excited each week and look forward to receiving their bags from Help 4 Kids Florence.
We have 129 students receiving bags every Friday.
Studies have shown that children who have chronic hunger also have poor academic performance in classes due to the inability to focus.
These same students have poor attendance. The poor attendance is often due to decreased immune systems caused by the lack of nutrients, therefore causing them to have illnesses that lead to missing school.
Students who have full stomachs have fewer headaches, stomach aches and other complaints. This means that students are seen in the nurse’s office less often and more time is spent in the classroom. The academic achievement is boosted.
By providing snack packs for our students, it ensures that they will have something to eat at home until they can return to school, where they get two full meals and often a snack.
We currently have a no-cost breakfast and lunch program in place that provides meals to all students no matter their economic status.
We are appreciative to those who donate food and time to make the snack packs for our students.
Having a community that supports the students at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School makes a better environment for learning, and our students are physically and emotionally stronger.
