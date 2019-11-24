Child Shot

Cruisers from the Florence County Sheriff's Office sit Sunday evening outside 1905 Boyd St. in Scranton, where a 1-year-old child was shot.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO/FLORENCE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SCRANTON, S.C. -- A 1-year-old child in southern Florence County was shot Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at 6:05 p.m. at 1905 Boyd Street in Scranton, said Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.

Kirby said the child survived the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation, he said.

