FLORENCE, S.C. — The results of Mary Whyte's seven-year project came to the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Library Tuesday evening.
Whyte, an artist from Charleston, recently published a book featuring watercolor portraits of veterans from all 50 states that took her seven years to complete.
Whyte shared the stories of several veterans during her presentation, including a rancher from New Mexico and a post office worker from Skagway, Alaska.
She also discussed her efforts to capture America as it truly was. She talked about Dennis, a homeless veteran from California who suffers from PTSD.
Whyte also showed portraits of an African American veteran from Alabama in her 90s who recited the Pledge of Allegiance and a Japanese American veteran from Hawaii who was initially denied a chance to enlist and serve in World War II because of his heritage.
Whyte's presentation also featured a homeless female veteran from Houston who learned to build barracks in the Army. When Whyte met her, the veteran had just signed the first lease on an apartment.
However, Whyte added, the veteran had a long-term goal of building her own house.
Whyte also shared the story of Hank, a 98-year-old veteran of the Coast Guard who served in World War II. Hank, she said, was an Italian American who was a very happy person.
Whyte said she asked Hank what the best part of serving in the Army was. He said it was the time off. Hank, Whyte said, liked to go to Baltimore to dance. He said Baltimore had the prettiest girls in the world.
Another veteran was Sarah, now a caretaker of seals. Whyte said she was struck by how the animals responded to her. The painting of Sarah features her in the water in a dream-like state with the animals.
Whyte said she had learned three major lessons: to work for a cause greater than herself, to live without fear, and to remember the privilege of being an American and able to work on projects like the veteran book.
She said she had completed the project in secret. So secret in fact that her own brother didn't know about the project.
Whyte also added that she gave a workshop on a boat traveling through southeastern Alaska in order to afford to get to a veteran who worked at the Skagway, Alaska, post office.
The paintings featured in the book are on display in Charleston for the next several days. After a stop in Columbus, the exhibit will be touring around the country.
Whyte is an internationally recognized watercolor artist. She received the gold medal from the the Portrait Society of America in 2016. She has also received the South Carolina Arts Commission’s Elizabeth O’Neill Verner Award, the highest honor for an artist in South Carolina.
