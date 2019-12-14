FLORENCE, S.C. — Chaquez T. McCall, an attorney, is the latest candidate to enter the race for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council.
McCall, 26, announced his candidacy on Saturday morning at Monumental Missionary Baptist Church.
McCall said he wanted to change the narrative of what a typical politician should look like, say, and dress.
"My story is different," McCall said. "I was raised by a 14-year-old single mother ... I still believe in Florence. I went on to be a first-generation college graduate..."
McCall also said he was one of the youngest attorneys in the state.
"I think I'm a long-shot candidate but I think that's what's going to make my campaign historic if we win," McCall said.
Many people, McCall said, feel governments only work well for the wealthy and the connected. McCall said that during his previous campaign work for other candidates he learned that many of the people he spoke with didn't think any level of government works well for them.
McCall said he wants to make sure the city works well for anyone. He said his mission is to make sure everyone has a shot at the American Dream.
During his undergraduate years at Francis Marion University, he worked as president of the chapter of College Democrats and chairman of the Young Democrats regional chapter. McCall also served as third vice chair of the Florence County Democratic Party.
In those roles, he worked on the gubernatorial campaign of state Sen. Vincent Sheheen in 2014.
In that race, Sheheen lost to Republican incumbent Nikki Haley. Haley won by 55% to 41%.
"We got beat down real bad but we learned a lot of lessons," McCall said.
McCall said he also worked for Sheheen's campaign in 2010.
In that race, Sheheen won the Democratic primary over State Superintendent of Education Jim Rex but was defeated by Haley in 2010 by 51% to 47%.
McCall opened his law firm — he does mostly personal injury and criminal defense — about three months ago.
After law school, McCall clerked for Judge D. Craig Brown for a year.
Brown, an at-large judge on the circuit court bench, is based in Florence.
McCall graduated from the North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2018.
"The only time I left Florence was to go to law school for three years," McCall said in his office Friday morning. "I came back every weekend to Florence."
McCall attended Francis Marion University where he graduated with a degree in political science, with a minor in history, in 2015.
At Francis Marion, he said he won the Jesse A. Cole Political Science Award and the Neal D. Thigpen State and Government Award.
McCall also said he worked for a call center part-time as well as delivering papers for the Morning News to save money for his dream of attending law school. He called the Morning News job one of the hardest he had ever had.
He graduated from Wilson High School in 2011.
McCall said he grew on the north side of Florence.
He and his fiance have three children, ages 6, 4 and 3.
There are two at-large seats on the council up for election in 2020.
Councilwoman Octavia Williams-Blake and Councilman Glynn Willis hold those seats currently.
Williams-Blake, a member of the council since 2008, previously confirmed that she would not be running.
Willis has not yet announced plans for 2020.
Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes has announced her candidacy for a seat on the council.
