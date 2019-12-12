FLORENCE — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours on Thursday night was hosted by Elmcroft Senior Living at 3006 Hoffmeyer Road in Florence.
Elmcroft chose the event to showcase its Festival of Wreaths. The donated wreaths were displayed throughout Elmcroft for chamber guests to bid on. The proceeds benefited the American Cancer Society.
Forty wreaths were up for bid, Maggie Gardner of Elmcroft said.
Chinel Boateng, senior community development manager of the Southeast Region of the American Cancer Society, said this fundraiser will enable the organization to do more research. It will provide for more people to stay at Hope Lodges.
“The impact is very powerful,” Boateng said. “Every dollar counts.”
She handed out information about the American Cancer Society to the guests to give them additional insight into what the American Cancer Society does.
For more information about Elmcroft visit elmcroft.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.