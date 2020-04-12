FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence County Republican Party is expected to hold its monthly meeting via Facebook Live.
The Republicans are expected to hear from Chad Connelly, the first National Director of Faith Engagement for the Republican National Committee.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
From July 2013 through the 2016 elections, Connelly traveled to 42 states and spoke to more than 82,000 pastors, priests and other faith leaders about the importance of their involvement in the public arena.
Connelly resigned the position in the fall of 2017 to go back to run his own ministry organization, Faith Wins. The organization is dedicated to educating and mobilizing pastors and faith leaders to become involved in the public arena and insure that their congregations vote with Biblical values in mind.
Connelly, a native South Carolinian, is a former chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party. He also ran in the 2016 Republican primary for a 2017 special election the state’s Fifth Congressional District, coming in fourth. The election was later won by fellow Republican Ralph Norman. The Fifth Congressional District includes all of Cherokee, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lee, Union and York counties and parts of Newberry, Spartanburg and Sumter counties.
Connelly also addressed the Republicans last March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.